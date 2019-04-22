James R. "Beets" Riedel,74, of Calumet Park. Born March 9, 1945 in Chicago, the son of Eleanore nee Sandman Riedel and the late Raymond Riedel.Received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from the U of I at Chicago. Longtime member of the Calumet Park Recreation Center and American Legion. James was an accountant at Randa Accessories for 42 years. Served at the Calumet Park City Treasurer for 35 years,retiring in 2008. Loving father of Robert R. (Melissa D.) Riedel, Jim (Kim) Riedel, Jason (Devona) Bithos, Vicki (William) Walver; proud grandfather of Briston, Darrian, Adam, Carter, Gabe, Dawson, Nicholas, Sam, and Nathan; devoted son of Eleanore Riedel; dear brother of Dave (Harriet) Riedel, Tom (Joyce) Riedel, Marianne (Shelley) Epstein; uncle to many; and former husband of Kimberly Bithos. He is preceded in death by his father; one nephew, David Riedel; and one niece, Jamie Epstein. Visitation will be held 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, 295 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais with military rights at 7:00 p.m. Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation.Memorials may be made to Eden Autism Foundation; 2 Merwick Road, Princeton, NJ 08540. https://edenautism.org/give-to-eden/ 609.987.0099 x 3510Please sign his guestbook at www.clancygernon.com Info. 815.932.1214 Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary