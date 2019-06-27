|
70, of Lowell and formerly of Crete, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia; children, Amy (Tim) Cassata of Lowell and their children, Camille, Emmalyn and Delaney and Savannah (Jay) Bohlen of Crown Point and their children, Matthew, Alanna and Ashley. Jim was retired from the Steger Police and Public Works Departments, a Vietnam Army Veteran and member of the Crete Motorcycle Club. Visitation, Saturday from 1-5 Concluding with Funeral Services at 5PM, all at Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell with Cremation following. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to, or . www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on June 27, 2019