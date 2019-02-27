Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lain-Sullivan Funeral Directors
50 Westwood Dr.
Park Forest, IL 60466-1419
708-747-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Swyndroski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Swyndroski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jane Swyndroski Obituary
Passed away suddenly, February 21, 2019 at her residence in Park Forest, IL. Beloved wife of Ken Swyndroski; Devoted mother of Ariel (Jim) Donato, Jo-Anna (Kirk) Butchko and Billy (Kelly) Corbett. Loving grandmother of 3; Dearest sister of Bill (Terry) Kickert, Kelley (Alex) Pajic and the late Sue Kickert. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews; Loving Top Dog to Badger, Daisy, Flash, Sassy, Titus and Boomer.Family and friends will gather for a visitation on Friday, March 1, 2019, 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service 11:00 A.M. at The Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home 50 Westwood Drive, Park Forest, IL Interment Resurrection CemeteryFor information or to express your memories visit our online guest book at www.lain-sullivan.com or 708-747-3700
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lain-Sullivan Funeral Directors
View Now