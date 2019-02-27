|
|
Passed away suddenly, February 21, 2019 at her residence in Park Forest, IL. Beloved wife of Ken Swyndroski; Devoted mother of Ariel (Jim) Donato, Jo-Anna (Kirk) Butchko and Billy (Kelly) Corbett. Loving grandmother of 3; Dearest sister of Bill (Terry) Kickert, Kelley (Alex) Pajic and the late Sue Kickert. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews; Loving Top Dog to Badger, Daisy, Flash, Sassy, Titus and Boomer.Family and friends will gather for a visitation on Friday, March 1, 2019, 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service 11:00 A.M. at The Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home 50 Westwood Drive, Park Forest, IL Interment Resurrection CemeteryFor information or to express your memories visit our online guest book at www.lain-sullivan.com or 708-747-3700
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 27, 2019