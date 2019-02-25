Daily Southtown Obituaries
|
Janet E. Phillips Obituary
Janet E. Phillips, nee Gernenz, age 85, lifelong resident of Markham, IL. beloved wife of the late Raymond "Ray" Phillips Sr. (2011). Loving mother of Paula (Rich) Rozema, Rodney Phillips, Ronda (Mike) McIntire, Renee Moran, Faith Zaborac, Janet (Mark) Nicholas, the late Raymond Jr. (Rita), the late David and the late Pamela. Cherished grandmother of Matthew, Adam, Luke, Peggy, Jamie, Laura, Sarah, Christopher, Ashley, David, Jason, Amanda, Micky, Joshua, David Jr., Brandon, the late Jennifer, and the late Samuel. Dearest GG of Leia, Emily, Addison, Hailey, Zoey, Olivia, Isabella, Mia, Abbey, Ashlyn, Colton, Tori, Alina, Alexis, Connor, Ryan and Dylan. Visitation Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 3-8PM at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Additional Visitation Friday, March 1, 2019 at Markham Lutheran Church 3518 W. 160th St., Markham, IL 60428 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 10:00 a..m. Interment Mt. Vernon Memorial Estates. Memorials to Markham Lutheran Church preferred. Express your thoughts and condolences at www.colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 25, 2019
