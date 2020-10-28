1/
Janet M. Sinde
1951 - 2020
Janet M. Sinde, 69, passed peacefully from ALS on October 24th, 2020 at home in Blue Island, Illinois. She was born on February 2nd, 1951 in Chicago, Illinois and was raised in Calumet Park, Illinois. On September 19th, 1967 she married Marvin Sinde in Houston, Texas. Janet graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1969 and went on to be a homemaker. Janet was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Muscato. She was the devoted mother of Marvin (Mary) Sinde Jr., Michael (Lindsey) Sinde, and Matthew (Kimberly) Sinde. Grandmother of Jonathan, Daniel, Elizabeth and Michael Sinde. She is survived by her sister Francis Annel. Janet was a die hard Cubs fan and longtime resident of Blue Island. She was an active member of the Blue Island West Side Little League Board and Parent Teacher Association Member in District 130 schools. Janet loved attending her sons' and grandsons' baseball games and band concerts. She enjoyed working in the yard and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed fishing, going to the casino, and live entertainment. She was loved by everyone she encountered and will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Les Turner ALS Foundation, 5550 W. Touhy Avenue, Suite 302 Skokie IL 60077-3254 or www.LesTurnerALS.org. Memorial Visitation Friday October 30, 2020 from 2 – 8 PM at Hickey Memorial Chapel 2429 W. 127th St Blue Island, IL 60406. IL Dept. of Public Health requires the use of masks and social distancing. For more information and online register www.hickeyfuneral.com or (708) 388-1636.



Published in SouthtownStar on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Hickey Memorial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Hickey Memorial Chapels - Blue Island
2429 West 127th Street
Blue Island, IL 60406
(708) 388-1636
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
October 27, 2020
Janet was one of the kids in Cal Park that everyone liked. What a nice person. Although I haven’t seen her since high school I always thought of her as a sweet friend. Peace to the family
Dianna Raczniak
Classmate
October 27, 2020
Janetss childhood home 12753 S. Elizabeth Calumet Park Illinos
Frankie Annel
Sister
October 27, 2020
Sisters forever until we meet in heaven
Frankie Annel
Sister
October 27, 2020
Only entire family picture January 1985
Frankie Annel
Sister
October 27, 2020
Janet and Marvin together 46 years at Michaels wedding
Frankie Annel
Sister
October 27, 2020
Young Janet
Frankie Annel
Sister
October 27, 2020
Pretty Janet
Frankie Annel
Sister
October 27, 2020
Janet Marvie and niece Tina at granddaughter Ellies baptism. 2017
Frankie Annel
Sister
October 27, 2020
Senior graduation picture from DD Eisenhowers 1969
Frankie Annel
Sister
October 27, 2020
Always happy
Frankie Annel
Sister
October 27, 2020
Janet thinking
Frankie Annel
Sister
October 27, 2020
Marvin Matthew &amp; Janet at Matthews graduation.
Frankie Annel
Sister
October 27, 2020
Janet at Christmas
Frankie Annel
Sister
October 27, 2020
Mom &amp; Janet
Frankie Annel
Sister
October 27, 2020
Mom Frankie and Janet
Frankie Annel
Sister
October 27, 2020
Janet at Michaels graduation from D. D. Eisenhower
Frankie Annel
Sister
October 27, 2020
Proud Grandpa &amp; Grandmother with first grandson Jonathan.
Frankie Annel
Sister
October 27, 2020
Family picture January 1985
Frankie Annel
Sister
October 27, 2020
Son Matthew &amp; Kims Wedding
Frankie Annel
Sister
October 27, 2020
Vince Frankie Mom Janet &amp; Marvin
Frankie Annel
Sister
October 27, 2020
Janet &amp;mom
Frankie Annel
Sister
