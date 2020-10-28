Janet M. Sinde, 69, passed peacefully from ALS on October 24th, 2020 at home in Blue Island, Illinois. She was born on February 2nd, 1951 in Chicago, Illinois and was raised in Calumet Park, Illinois. On September 19th, 1967 she married Marvin Sinde in Houston, Texas. Janet graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1969 and went on to be a homemaker. Janet was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Muscato. She was the devoted mother of Marvin (Mary) Sinde Jr., Michael (Lindsey) Sinde, and Matthew (Kimberly) Sinde. Grandmother of Jonathan, Daniel, Elizabeth and Michael Sinde. She is survived by her sister Francis Annel. Janet was a die hard Cubs fan and longtime resident of Blue Island. She was an active member of the Blue Island West Side Little League Board and Parent Teacher Association Member in District 130 schools. Janet loved attending her sons' and grandsons' baseball games and band concerts. She enjoyed working in the yard and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed fishing, going to the casino, and live entertainment. She was loved by everyone she encountered and will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Les Turner ALS Foundation, 5550 W. Touhy Avenue, Suite 302 Skokie IL 60077-3254 or www.LesTurnerALS.org
. Memorial Visitation Friday October 30, 2020 from 2 – 8 PM at Hickey Memorial Chapel 2429 W. 127th St Blue Island, IL 60406. IL Dept. of Public Health requires the use of masks and social distancing. For more information and online register www.hickeyfuneral.com
or (708) 388-1636.