Janet M. Spencer-Fiene, age 61 beloved wife of Edward G. Fiene; loving mother of Megan (Chris) Braidwood, Erin (Michael) High and Kaitlyn Fiene; dearest grandma "Ama" of Nick, Cameron, Charlotte, Vivienne and Violet; cherished sister of Kathy (Brian) Gagnon and the late Joseph Spencer; fond aunt of Cassandra, Jamie and Joe; devoted cousin and friend to many. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 P.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations to Christmas Without Cancer P.O. Box 628 Oak Lawn, IL 60454 would be appreciated. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 12, 2019