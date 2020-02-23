|
Janice Ann Hooker was born on December 7th, 1951. Janice passed away peacefully in her home in Palos Heights, Il, with loving family by her bed side on Valentine's day February 14th,2020. A perfect day to pass because she had the biggest heart of anyone most people will and ever meet in life. Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond T Hooker and Viola "Joan" Hooker (Carlson), as well as her sister Janet Gardner. Janice is survived by her loving family; Her Children, Donald "Goose" Mazin and Thomas "Tommy Boy" Mazin. Her brother and best friend Raymond Hooker, her sister and slumber party partner in crime, JoAnn Pettit, #1 niece Janette "Bunk" Steinhilber and 8 other nephews. She also had 2 great nieces and 3 great nephews, but most important in her life were here 3 grandchildren and one on the way. Janice worked at Silver Lake Country Club for 33 years. She dedicated her life to making people happy on a daily basis. She had a smile that would light up a room, but was also tough as nails, which is one of the many reasons she was so loved. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and time. We love you mother always and forever. Love, Don and Tommy Boy
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 23, 2020