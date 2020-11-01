Janice G. Morris, nee Polizzotto, age 81, of Crete, IL passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Dearly devoted wife of 63 years to Martin Morris Jr. Loving mother of Charles (Cathy) Morris, Jon Morris, and James Morris. Cherished Nona of Megan (Trevor) Miller, Michael Morris, and Annie (Matt) Harmon. Great-grandmother of two great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by three brothers and her parents, Gino and Carmela Polizzotto. Janice was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Visitation Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Smits, Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Rd, Steger, IL. Funeral Mass Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with a 1-hour visitation before directly at St. James Catholic Church, 22400 Torrence Ave, Sauk Village, IL. Interment Assumption Cemetery – Glenwood, IL. For more information, please call 708-755-6100 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com