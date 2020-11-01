1/1
Janice G. Morris
1939 - 2020
{ "" }
Janice G. Morris, nee Polizzotto, age 81, of Crete, IL passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Dearly devoted wife of 63 years to Martin Morris Jr. Loving mother of Charles (Cathy) Morris, Jon Morris, and James Morris. Cherished Nona of Megan (Trevor) Miller, Michael Morris, and Annie (Matt) Harmon. Great-grandmother of two great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by three brothers and her parents, Gino and Carmela Polizzotto. Janice was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Visitation Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Smits, Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Rd, Steger, IL. Funeral Mass Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with a 1-hour visitation before directly at St. James Catholic Church, 22400 Torrence Ave, Sauk Village, IL. Interment Assumption Cemetery – Glenwood, IL. For more information, please call 708-755-6100 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com


Published in SouthtownStar on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Smits, Steger Memorial Chapel
NOV
5
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. James Catholic Church
NOV
5
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
708 755-6100
Memories & Condolences

4 entries
October 31, 2020
Jan &amp; Marty's<br /> 60th Wedding Anniversary
Dear Marty & Family,
Our hearts and prayers are with you all at this time.
Jan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend; that will be greatly missed.
May God Bless You...
and send His Angels to give you Comfort and Strength.
With our Deepest Sympathy.
Ugo, Ginny, & Lisa Santucci
Friend
October 31, 2020
Dear Marty and Family,
I am sharing in your sadness! Janice was a beautiful soul and my dear cousin. She is leaving behind wonderful memories that we shared throughout the years. Janice will remain in my heart forever. May she sit on the right hand of our Lord and enjoy his everlasting glory!
Love, Pat
Pat Johnson
Family
October 31, 2020
Condolence!!
Lanie Taylor
Friend
October 31, 2020
My prayers are with you and your family. In Christ we live forever. Let us "Praise God for all the wonderful things that He does".
Mac Robinson
Neighbor
