Maher Funeral Home - Tinley Park
17101 71st Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 781-9212
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maher Funeral Home - Tinley Park
17101 71st Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60477
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
7:30 PM
Maher Funeral Home - Tinley Park
17101 71st Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60477
Janice Jean Wreglesworth Obituary
age 63. Beloved wife of the late Frank Sr. Loving mother of Belinda (Scott) Crosby, Dawn Gresko, Frankie and Joey Ayed. Cherished grandmother of Megan, Krystal, Holden, David, Emma, Aubrianna and great grandmother of Noah, Leah and Avery. Devoted daughter of the late James & June(nee Lindsay) Wreglesworth. Dear sister of Jimmie Wreglesworth, Joy (Charlie) Zborek, the late Judy (the late Ed) Maley. Dearest aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 4-8pm with a 7:30pm Funeral Service at the Maher Funeral Home 17101 S. 71st Ave Tinley Park (1 block east of Harlem on 171st St in the Olde Tinley Library). Interment private. To sign the guestbook visit maherfuneralservices.com. (708) 781-9212.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 14, 2019
