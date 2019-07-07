|
Janice Swanson Moore (Jan) passed away June 13, 2019. Jan was born in Fairmont, Minnesota, June 3, 1933.
She grew up in Swea City, Iowa, and Flint, Michigan. She graduated from Augustana College (B.A.) and the University of Michigan (M.S.). She taught mathematics in high school in Howell, Michigan, and for many years in the Rich Township High Schools in suburban Chicago. Her adventurous life included teaching abroad, in Aberdeen, Scotland; in the Chinese People's Republic; with the Peace Corps in the Czech Republic; in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan and Almaty, Kazakhstan. She is survived by her husband Stan; two children, Barbara Kirsten Moore Bryant and Douglas Hugh Andrew Moore; four grandchildren, David Alexander Bryant, Isabel Fiona Bryant, Lucy Elizabeth Moore, and Charles O'Conor Moore; two sisters and several nieces and nephews.
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 7, 2019