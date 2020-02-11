|
Janie B. Ebert, age 95 passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late David L. Ebert. Loving mother of David (Janice) Ebert, and Linda (Jack) Kester. Proud Grandma of Lauren (Ryan) Kasper, Kelley Kasper, Kelly Kester, and Katie Kester. Funeral service Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 9:00 AM at Faith United Presbyterian Church 6200 167th, St, Tinley Park, IL. Visitation Wednesday 3:00-8:00 PM. Interment in Homewood Memorial Garden Cemetery. For more information on services www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com or 708-532-1635.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 11, 2020