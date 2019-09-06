Daily Southtown Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
219 322-7300
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean C. Bell


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean C. Bell Obituary
Jean C. Bell, nee Manzi, age 80, of Sauk Village, IL passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William C. Bell Sr. Devoted mother of Mary (Dagoberto) Castillo, Gary Bell, and William Bell Jr. Grandmother of Anthony Bell, Rene (Isabel) Cantu, Danielle Tuley, Gary Bell Jr., Kristen Cantu, Roberto Castillo, Pete (America) Castillo, and Carlos Castillo; great-grandmother of nine. Dear sister of Carol (late Richard) Gasik, Diane (Bruce) Gaskins, Linda (Richard) LoBue, Robert Manzi, the late Thomas Manzi, and late Patricia Manzi. Kind aunt of several nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Anne Manzi. Jean was loved by many and will be dearly missed. Memorial visitation Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. at Smits Funeral Home 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30 & Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN with Pastor James Schulker officiating. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary at www.SMITSFH.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smits Funeral Home
Download Now