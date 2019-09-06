|
Jean C. Bell, nee Manzi, age 80, of Sauk Village, IL passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William C. Bell Sr. Devoted mother of Mary (Dagoberto) Castillo, Gary Bell, and William Bell Jr. Grandmother of Anthony Bell, Rene (Isabel) Cantu, Danielle Tuley, Gary Bell Jr., Kristen Cantu, Roberto Castillo, Pete (America) Castillo, and Carlos Castillo; great-grandmother of nine. Dear sister of Carol (late Richard) Gasik, Diane (Bruce) Gaskins, Linda (Richard) LoBue, Robert Manzi, the late Thomas Manzi, and late Patricia Manzi. Kind aunt of several nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Anne Manzi. Jean was loved by many and will be dearly missed. Memorial visitation Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. at Smits Funeral Home 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30 & Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN with Pastor James Schulker officiating. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary at www.SMITSFH.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 6, 2019