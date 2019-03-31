Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Jean "Jeanie" Koehler

Jean "Jeanie" Koehler Obituary
(nee Sempowicz). Beloved wife of Dave Koehler and the late Wayne Majczek. Loving sister of the late Nicholas (Sandy) Sempowicz. Cherished stepmother of Matthew (Claire), Steven, and Michelle Koehler. Proud grandma of Nina, Penelope, and Quinn. Adored aunt of Nicholas (Mary) Sempowicz and Mitchell (Kim Kaliebe) Sempowicz, Precious great-aunt of Stella and many other nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2-8 p.m. Funeral Monday 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Damian Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 17060 Oak Park Avenue, Tinley Park, IL 60477 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 31, 2019
