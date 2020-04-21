Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Gergets
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean L. Gergets


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean L. Gergets Obituary
Jean L. Gergets, 90, passed April 17, 2020 in DeMotte, IN. She was born to Arthur Herzog and Leona Kotinek on March 5th, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois and was the loving sister of the late brother George Schneller. Jean married the love of her life, Joseph Gergets on March 22, 1952 and spent 46 wonderful years together until his passing in 1998. She was the proud Mother of five boys.

Throughout Jean's life she was a dedicated worker who was involved in numerous community organizations and was always highly respected in her leadership roles. Jean loved spending time with her large family, summers in Wisconsin, doing needlepoint, caring for her plants, flowers and bird watching. Since Jean raised five boys she was an avid sports fan and never missed watching the Chicago Bulls, BlackHawks, Bears and White Sox. Sorry, no Cubs games in her house!

Jean was the mother of the late Arthur (Nancy) of Elmhurst, Illinois, Thomas (Maureen) of Tinley Park, Illinois, Paul (Joyce) of Saint John, Indiana, Joseph (Judi) of Roscoe, Illinois, Edward (Kimberly) of Janesville, Wisconsin; cherished grandmother of nine grandchildren: Michael, Amanda, Katherine, Samuel, Megan, Michelle, Jack, Eddie, and Matthew; proud great grandmother of four.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, no visitations will be held at this time. Funeral services are only allowed for immediate family members.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made to the , .
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -