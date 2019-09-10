Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
For more information about
Jean Kruppiak
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Kruppiak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean L. Kruppiak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean L. Kruppiak Obituary
Jean L. Kruppiak (nee Sturm) age 89. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Devoted mother of Mary McMahon-C.P.D. and the late William (Diane). Loving grandmother of William, Stephen Jr., Kristy, Robert, William Joseph Jr., Jeanine Marie and great grandmother of Sophia and Elise. Former village trustee of Evergreen Park, avid golfer, bridge player and world traveler. Memorial visitation Thursday 5-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills (7700W). Memorial service Thursday evening 7 PM at the funeral home. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Download Now