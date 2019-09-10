|
Jean L. Kruppiak (nee Sturm) age 89. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Devoted mother of Mary McMahon-C.P.D. and the late William (Diane). Loving grandmother of William, Stephen Jr., Kristy, Robert, William Joseph Jr., Jeanine Marie and great grandmother of Sophia and Elise. Former village trustee of Evergreen Park, avid golfer, bridge player and world traveler. Memorial visitation Thursday 5-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills (7700W). Memorial service Thursday evening 7 PM at the funeral home. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 10, 2019