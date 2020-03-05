|
Jean M. Geraci nee Kazmin. Age 88. Longtime Homewood resident formerly of Chicago's Logan Square Neighborhood. Over 50 year Parishioner of St Kieran Church. Active member of St Kieran Woman's Club and former lector. Member of the Homewood Sing-A-Lings Choral Group. Wife of 58 years to the late John Geraci. Mother of Roxane (James) Militello and John C. (Ann) Geraci. Grandmother of Sarah (Bruce) Hrascinski, Casey (Megan) Ryan, Meghan (Tim Breen) Ryan, Seth Geraci, Hannah Geraci and Sam Geraci. Great-grandmother Keeghan O'Reilly, Brooklyn Jean O'Reilly, Eisele and Mila Hrascinski. Daughter of the late Hattie nee Hein and John C. Kazmin. Sister of the late Violet and John (late Sue) Kazmin. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Friday 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Saturday 10:45 am from funeral home to St Kieran Church, 724 195th Street, Chicago Heights. Mass 11:30 am. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Info 708-481-9230.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 5, 2020