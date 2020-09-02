Jean Scupham Ratko, 97 of Prospect Heights, Illinois died peacefully on August 14, 2020 with her two daughters at her side. Jean was a resident at Aspired Living. A resident of Homewood and Flossmoor, Illinois for nearly 80 years, Jean had relocated to Mount Prospect and lived with her daughter prior to moving to Aspired Living for her final years.



Jean was a graduate of Knox College in Galesburg, IL, and studied to be a clinical pathologist at Northwestern University where she met her future husband, Arthur Leonard Ratko, MD. Married in 1950, Jean and Arthur raised 4 children in Homewood, and later in Flossmoor, Illinois. Jean was an active member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Flossmoor, and her faith was the North Star of her life. In her final moments, she suddenly and happily exclaimed "I'm going to see Jesus!" And, shortly thereafer, she did.



Jean's parents, George William Scupham, MD and Estelle Kent Scupham were early residents of Homewood. Her father was a beloved local physician, and her mother a nurse. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur, and her brothers William Kent (Mary) Scupham and George Robert (Patricia) Scupham. She is survived by her four children: Georgeann Estelle Ratko of Mount Prospect; Thomas Arthur (Holly) Ratko of Michiana Shores, IN; John Edmund (Gail) Ratko of Chinle, AZ; and, Lisa Ratko Roome of Mount Prospect. She is also survived by her sister Joanne Scupham Elghammer, her sisters-in-law Mary and Patricia, her eight beloved grandchildren whose lives were all blessed by their "grams", her adored great-granddaughter and too many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews to count!



Jean had plenty of "Jean/Mom/Gram-isms" -- an inquiry about her health would invariably elicit a sunny "I'm the best I'm gonna be!" She was gentle, kind, caring and loving to all she knew. She was late for everything because she had to hug everyone everywhere. Jean took great pride in the fact that she "was born, raised and educated in Homewood". She served as the President of Churchwomen of the Diocese of Chicago in the early 1980's. She loved to knit, play her guitar, tend her rose garden and spend time with her grandchildren and her series of thoroughly spoiled dogs, each of them being the BEST dog in the world.



Jean's earthly body was cremated and a service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church in Flossmoor on September 12 at 10:00 am CDT to inter her ashes with her husband's in the outdoor altar. Friends and family are invited to join the service – masks and appropriate social distancing will be required for this outdoor event -- and no other gathering will be held. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a time in the future when larger gatherings may once again be possible.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store