Jean Sherrill, nee Sommerville, February 22, 2020, age 101, after a short illness. Late of Homewood for past 54 years. Beloved wife of 55 years to the late Dr. Joseph Sherrill. Dear mother of Anne (Kevin) Deary of Virginia Beach, VA, Robert Sherrill of Smyrna, TN and Harry Sherrill of Homewood, IL. Grandmother of two grandsons, great-grandmother of 2 and aunt of two nephews. Mrs. Sherrill was a homemaker, a librarian at Homewood-Flossmoor High School for 15 years and a long time in the affairs of her church, The First Presbyterian Church of Chicago Heights in which she and her late husband joined in l957. Memorial visitation Saturday, March 7 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Chicago Heights, 10th & Thomas Streets, Chicago Heights, IL. Memorials to South Suburban PADS or the Memorial Fund of First Presbyterian Church of Chicago Heights. 708 798-5300 or [email protected]
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 5, 2020