Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
For more information about
Jean Sherrill
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Chicago Heights
10 th & Thomas Streets
Chicago Heights, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Chicago Heights
10 th & Thomas Streets
Chicago Heights, IL
View Map

Jean Sherrill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Sherrill Obituary
Jean Sherrill, nee Sommerville, February 22, 2020, age 101, after a short illness. Late of Homewood for past 54 years. Beloved wife of 55 years to the late Dr. Joseph Sherrill. Dear mother of Anne (Kevin) Deary of Virginia Beach, VA, Robert Sherrill of Smyrna, TN and Harry Sherrill of Homewood, IL. Grandmother of two grandsons, great-grandmother of 2 and aunt of two nephews. Mrs. Sherrill was a homemaker, a librarian at Homewood-Flossmoor High School for 15 years and a long time in the affairs of her church, The First Presbyterian Church of Chicago Heights in which she and her late husband joined in l957. Memorial visitation Saturday, March 7 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Chicago Heights, 10th & Thomas Streets, Chicago Heights, IL. Memorials to South Suburban PADS or the Memorial Fund of First Presbyterian Church of Chicago Heights. 708 798-5300 or [email protected]
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -