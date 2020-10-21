Passed peacefully at 93 on October 17th at her home surrounded by love. Jean was born in Indiana and was one of 6 children. She met her soulmate in college and together they raised 5 children in Palos Park. She was a 3rd grade teacher at Orland Park School District for close to 30 years, retiring at the age of 67. Jean was always actively involved with her neighborhood, school and her church. She will be greatly missed, but her spirit is free and at peace, and her lessons live on in all of us. Loving wife of the late Roger W. Buck; loving mother of the late Linda Connelly, sister of late Robert Taylor, late Josephine Dougherty, late Charles Taylor, late Janet Cox. Survived by loving children Gail Conroy, Russell Buck, Bonnie Pasky and Douglas Buck, sister Joan Weinland, cherished grandmother of Rebecca (Patrick) Conroy, Mandi (Brian) Goode, Jennifer Conroy, Adrienne (Matthew) Smith, April (Jon) Powell and Autumn (Steve) Bogdan; proud great grandmother of Peregrine, Aiden, Suwannee, Trenton, Brendan, Cypress, Caden, Jordan, Logan, and Jaxon. A visitation will be held at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Road New Lenox IL 60451 on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a funeral service at 7:00 PM. DUE TO THE COVID 19 PANDEMIC WEARING A MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING IS REQUIRED TO ATTEND. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Peace Memorial Church, 10300 131st St, Palos Park, IL 60464 in Jean's name would be appreciated.





