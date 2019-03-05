Jean T. Duncan of Sunrise Villas, Olympia Fields, IL (formerly of Homewood, IL.)died on February 11, 2019 at Presbyterian Healthcare Services in Santa Fe, NM. Jean is survived by her husband of sixty-eight years, Vernon, and sons: David (Sandra),Donald (Cynthia) and daughter Judy (Chris Darby). Jean lives on through her sisters: Janet Buchanan and Judy Myers, and seven grandsons, eight granddaughters, three great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was proud of the accomplishments of her family and this was often a topic of conversation with her friends. Jean was born in Gypsum, Kansas, the daughter of Otto and Mildred Teichgraeber. She was a Kansas school teacher specializing in high school girls' Physical Education and English. Jean taught at McPherson and Chapman, Kansas schools. Once Jean and Vern started their family, Jean became a homemaker and volunteer with many organizations. With an ever-present infectious smile, Jean was very adventurous, outgoing, kind, and caring. She never met a stranger. She was a naturalist as she loved flowers and birds. Jean had a positive attitude and was always ready for a game of bridge. Jean had a lifelong faith in Jesus Christ as her Savior and is in heaven with her loved ones. Jean was preceded in death by her son, Douglas, her parents, brother Pete, his wife Eunice Teichgraeber, brother Jerry Teichgraeber and brothers-in-law, James Buchanan and Robert Myers. A memorial service will be held on March 9 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 18850 Riegel Road in Homewood, IL, 60430, phone (708) 798-8904. In lieu of flowers, memorials to honor Jean's life may be given to The Chicago Lighthouse for People Who Are Blind or Visually Impaired. 1850 West Roosevelt Road, Chicago, IL 60608 312-666-1331 would be appreciated. Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary