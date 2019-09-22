Daily Southtown Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
708 755-6100
For more information about
Jeanette Fitzsimmons
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Fitzsimmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette M. Fitzsimmons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette M. Fitzsimmons Obituary
Jeanette "Jinn" M. Fitzsimmons, age 56, of Steger, IL passed away peacefully Friday, September 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael Fitzsimmons. Cherished mother of James (Keshawna) Fitzsimmons. Dear sister-in-law of Sherry (Timothy) Doyle, Tim (Deb) Fitzsimmons, and Kathy (Keith) Reynolds. Loving daughter of Ramona (Wayne) Borre and the late Gerald Messex. Loving sister of Loretta Carson, Linda (Dannie) Powell, Patrick (Mary) Messex, and Barbara (Edward) Dionne. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Jeanette will be dearly missed by all who knew her and her cat Sasha. Loyal employee of Ultra Foods for 28 years.

Visitation Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a Memorial Service starting at 7:00 p.m. at Steger Memorial Chapel 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL. More info at 708-755-6100 or www.smitsfh.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
Download Now