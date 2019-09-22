|
|
Jeanette "Jinn" M. Fitzsimmons, age 56, of Steger, IL passed away peacefully Friday, September 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael Fitzsimmons. Cherished mother of James (Keshawna) Fitzsimmons. Dear sister-in-law of Sherry (Timothy) Doyle, Tim (Deb) Fitzsimmons, and Kathy (Keith) Reynolds. Loving daughter of Ramona (Wayne) Borre and the late Gerald Messex. Loving sister of Loretta Carson, Linda (Dannie) Powell, Patrick (Mary) Messex, and Barbara (Edward) Dionne. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Jeanette will be dearly missed by all who knew her and her cat Sasha. Loyal employee of Ultra Foods for 28 years.
Visitation Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a Memorial Service starting at 7:00 p.m. at Steger Memorial Chapel 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL. More info at 708-755-6100 or www.smitsfh.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 22, 2019