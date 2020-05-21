It will be 5 years since Robin took me to Michigan to meet his parents. I immediately loved sitting on the deck drinking coffee with her and listening to stories about their family from Bob. Our morning chats quickly became my favorite time to spend with her. I am very fortunate to have spent such quality time with Jean. It created memories that i will cherish forever. I know she is very happy to be back with Bob and together they will watch over their family. You will be missed very much. I love you Jean!

Tammy Summerson

