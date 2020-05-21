Jeanine J. Kilbourn
1945 - 2020
Jeanine J. Kilbourn, nee Marrs, age 75, of South Chicago Heights, IL, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Kilbourn. Loving mother of Robin Kilbourn and Mark (Carol) Kilbourn. Cherished grandmother of Shane, Kyla, Jesse, and Hanna. Dear aunt of Laurie Johnston. Jeanine was preceded in death by her sisters Deborah Marrs and Charlene Durbin; and her parents Charles and Helen Bruns-Marrs. Jeanine will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation Thursday, May 21, 2020, from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at Steger Memorial Chapel - 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL 60475. Private funeral service for family at 7:30 pm. at Steger Memorial Chapel. Interment private. For more information, please call 708-755-6100 or visit www.SMITSFH.com.


Published in SouthtownStar on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
MAY
21
Funeral service
07:30 PM
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
Funeral services provided by
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
708 755-6100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 20, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kathryn Vaughn
May 20, 2020
My deepest condolences to Mark, Carol, Robin and all of the family during this very difficult time. Your Mom will be truly missed.
Kathy Vaughn (Brooks)
Friend
May 19, 2020
God has gained another angel.
Love and prayers to all the kilbourn family
Tom and Tricia
Tom Polka
Family
May 19, 2020
So very sorry to hear about your mom I was your neighbor long ago
Lisa Pickens Schultz
Neighbor
May 19, 2020
Our sincere condolences to the entire family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Annette Raines
Friend
May 19, 2020
My sincere condolences to Robin and Mark. I'm so sorry for the loss you have had this year. May you find peace that they're together again. Hugs to you both. Tina Tidd
May 19, 2020
Condolences, Jeanine and I lived in the same neighborhood growing up. Carol (Joyce) Kraus
Carol Kraus
Neighbor
May 19, 2020
I'm a dear friend of Jean's niece Laurie I am very sorry for your loss , blessings to the recovery of the family
jean slate
Friend
May 19, 2020
It will be 5 years since Robin took me to Michigan to meet his parents. I immediately loved sitting on the deck drinking coffee with her and listening to stories about their family from Bob. Our morning chats quickly became my favorite time to spend with her. I am very fortunate to have spent such quality time with Jean. It created memories that i will cherish forever. I know she is very happy to be back with Bob and together they will watch over their family. You will be missed very much. I love you Jean!
Tammy Summerson
Family
May 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Thomas Polka Jr
Family
May 18, 2020
Mark and Robin, I'm so sorry to hear about Mom's passing. May she Rest in Peace . Now she's once again with her parents , sisters , and her beloved husband, Bob. My deepest condolences to the family.
Debbie Spagnola
May 18, 2020
Thinking of your family during this difficult time
Prayers
Lisa Silva
Friend
