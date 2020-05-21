Jeanine J. Kilbourn, nee Marrs, age 75, of South Chicago Heights, IL, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Kilbourn. Loving mother of Robin Kilbourn and Mark (Carol) Kilbourn. Cherished grandmother of Shane, Kyla, Jesse, and Hanna. Dear aunt of Laurie Johnston. Jeanine was preceded in death by her sisters Deborah Marrs and Charlene Durbin; and her parents Charles and Helen Bruns-Marrs. Jeanine will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation Thursday, May 21, 2020, from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at Steger Memorial Chapel - 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL 60475. Private funeral service for family at 7:30 pm. at Steger Memorial Chapel. Interment private. For more information, please call 708-755-6100 or visit www.SMITSFH.com.
Visitation Thursday, May 21, 2020, from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at Steger Memorial Chapel - 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL 60475. Private funeral service for family at 7:30 pm. at Steger Memorial Chapel. Interment private. For more information, please call 708-755-6100 or visit www.SMITSFH.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on May 21, 2020.