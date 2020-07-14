1/1
Jeanne A. Velo
Jeanne A. Velo nee Felice, age 102, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday July 12, 2020. Jeanne was a longtime Flossmoor resident and matriarch of a five generation family. Wife of the late Dominick. Mother of Monsignor Kenneth Velo, Robert (Gail) Velo and the late Barbara (late Richard) Fordon. Grandmother of Richard (Julie) Fordon, Brian (Kristin) Fordon, Barbara (Thomas) Haggerty, John (Megan) Fordon, Mark (Lori) Fordon, Daniel Fordon, Robert Velo and Brian (Robin) Velo. Great-grandmother of 22 and great-great grandmother of 2. Sister of Ada Krusinski and the late Alba Felice and Brunie Courtney. Received excellent care and compassion from Dana, Patti, Sue and Judy. A visitation will be held on Thursday July 16th at Infant Jesus of Prague Church, 1131 Douglas Ave., Flossmoor from 2:00 PM until time of funeral mass at 6:00 PM. Committal Service and Entombment will be on Friday July 17th, St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, 87th St. & S. Hamlin Ave., Evergreen Park, at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jeanne's name to Big Shoulders Fund, 212 W. Van Buren St., Suite 900, Chicago, IL 60607 or www.bigshouldersfund.org , would be appreciated by the Velo family. For further service information contact Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights at 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.


Published in SouthtownStar on Jul. 14, 2020.
