Jeanne Constance Sola, age 96 went home peacefully to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on September 27, 2019. Franciscan Village Lemont resident, formerly of Frankfort, Palos Hills and Chicago's Roseland Neighborhood. Graduate of St Louis Academy Class of 1941, Michael Reese Hospital School of Nursing and Loyola University. Jeanne's career began as a Registered Nurse at Little Company of Mary Hospital. Later in life, she became Director of Nursing for Bridgeview Convalescent Home to complete her rewarding life of service until her retirement in 1978. Her greatest passion has always been her family which included caretaking for her elderly parents. Her cooking prowess was learned from her Mom and these traditional recipes were passed down to her children to enjoy. She always displayed hospitality with an open heart, a warm welcome and embracing hug and smile. She carried an attitude of gratitude from the simple to the grandeur. As she aged, she left her home in Gateway Area of Frankfort and moved to the Franciscan Village in Lemont for the last 9 years. While there, she made many meaningful relationships and was quite active. Some activities included serving on the board, bible study, Wii Bowling of which she became Champion Bowler scoring a perfect 300 game. She also was a competitive Bingo and Card player. Playing cards was an all-time favorite past time as well as word scrambles and crossword puzzles. She was introspective and a great writer. Her faith in God was paramount to who she was and shared her love of God with all she met. She exemplified a servant's heart. She always accepted change graciously and adjustments were made without complaint. Jeanne was independent up to the age of 96 and within the last 5 months of life, submitted her independence to the care of her daughters with profound humility. We enjoyed many visits and intimate conversations with her that will forever be etched in our hearts. It was a joy and privilege to honor her in her last days of life. Jeanne was the dearly beloved wife of the late John B. Sola. Cherished mother to Judy Mueller, Claudia (David) Looyenga, Lynn (the late Jim) Emme, Laurie (Al) Moustakis and Kim (Mike) Billings. Loving grandmother to Eric (Ava) Skochinski, Michael (Sherry) Gregori, Cara (Michael) Bencic, Ian and Devyn Emme, Tim (Crissy) Gregori, Nikki Billings, Mati, Sydney and Alex Moustakis. Adored Great Grandmother to Logan Wiseman, Nick and Alexis Gregori, Dominic, Joseph and Luca Gregori, Leo, Anthony and Vincent Bencic and the late Richard and Robert Gregori. Dear daughter of the late Maddalena "Lena" nee Greselin and Valentino "Nello" Brazzale. A treasured sister to Florence (late Raymond) Sartori. Fond Aunt and Great Aunt to the Kazston, Sartori, Jantzen, Zack and Comparin families. The following scripture is from Proverbs 31:25-31. We believe it sums up Jeanne best as we remember her legacy of a life well lived. "Strength and dignity are her clothing and she laughs at the time to come. She opens her mouth with wisdom and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue. She looks well to the ways of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children rise up and call her blessed, her husband also and he praises her. Many women have done excellently, but you (Mom) surpass them all. Charm is deceitful and beauty is vain, but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. Give her of the fruit of her hands, and let her works praise her in the gates." Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Friday October 4, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Lying in state Saturday at St Anthony Church, 7659 W Sauk Trail, Frankfort from 9:00 am until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 29, 2019