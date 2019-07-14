Home

Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
Jeanne M. Ostrowski

Jeanne M. Ostrowski Obituary
Jeanne M. Ostrowski, age 49; beloved wife of James L. Ostrowski; cherished mom of Jamilynn, James, Jason and Jacob; dear daughter of Gloria and Larry; proud sister of Charles (Angela) Hobart and Laura (Michael) Smith; daughter-in-law of the late Lawrence and Janet Ostrowski; sister-in-law of Jennifer (Bogdan) Dudek; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Jeanne was a devoted woman committed to her family and bringing immeasurable joy to the lives of others. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Wednesday 9:15 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park, to St. Damian Church Mass 10 A.M.  Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral info: (708)429-3200
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 14, 2019
