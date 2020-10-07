Jeannie Bernice Rubarth nee Wige, October 4, 2020, age 92. Lifetime resident of Homewood, IL. Beloved wife of the late Werner "Vinnie" Rubarth. Loving mother of Jan Klinger, David (Laura) Rubarth and the late Sharon (Bob) De Prosperis and late Cathy Hope. Devoted grandmother of 8, great-grandmother of 10. Dear sister of Frank (Diane) Flannery. Loving aunt and friend to many. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home 18230 Dixie Highway in Homewood on Thursday October 8, from 3 – 7 pm. Funeral on Friday with 10:15 am prayers at the Funeral Home to St. Joseph Church in Homewood, Mass 11 am. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Memorials to Catholic Charities. For full Obituary contact tews-ryanfh.com
or call 708-798-5300.