Jeannie Bernice Rubarth
1928 - 2020
Jeannie Bernice Rubarth nee Wige, October 4, 2020, age 92. Lifetime resident of Homewood, IL. Beloved wife of the late Werner "Vinnie" Rubarth. Loving mother of Jan Klinger, David (Laura) Rubarth and the late Sharon (Bob) De Prosperis and late Cathy Hope. Devoted grandmother of 8, great-grandmother of 10. Dear sister of Frank (Diane) Flannery. Loving aunt and friend to many. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home 18230 Dixie Highway in Homewood on Thursday October 8, from 3 – 7 pm. Funeral on Friday with 10:15 am prayers at the Funeral Home to St. Joseph Church in Homewood, Mass 11 am. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Memorials to Catholic Charities. For full Obituary contact tews-ryanfh.com or call 708-798-5300.



Published in SouthtownStar from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Reposing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
OCT
9
Prayer Service
10:15 AM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
OCT
9
Service
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
October 6, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Bernice held a special place in my heart for the time I was able to get to know her at Village Woods. She will be missed. David, you were a very faithful and caring son in how attentive you were in providing for her needs. That did not go unnoticed!!
Kristi Boss
