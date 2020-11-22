1/1
Jeffery Glen Schmitt
Jeffery Glen Schmitt, of Midlothian, IL, died on Friday, November 13, 2020 after contracting COVID-19. He was 68 years old. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and cherished bride of 48 years Linda (nee Wallace), his well loved daughters Sarah Miller (James), Jessica Vahl (Brian), and Kaitlin Schmitt (Dave Jarosik), his favorite sidekicks his three grandsons (The Freds) Hezekiah and Simon Miller and Thomas Wick and one granddaughter Emma Vahl, his mother-in-law, brothers- and sisters-in-law, his beloved cousins, two recently discovered half-sisters Charmaine and Tiffany, and MANY beloved friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Jessie Schmitt (nee Campbell), his brother Thomas Schmitt (Brenda). He was a dedicated Christ follower who was committed to sharing the love of Jesus with everyone he met and served at Moraine Valley Church since 1973. Isaiah 41:10, Romans 8:18. He was known as Jeff to most people, but he also answered to Papa Bear, Fred and Hey You. He grew up in Roseland, toiled as a house painter and vinegar production specialist, built fun things out of wood, loved the beach and terrible action movies, and loved to be silly. Founder of the Iron Sissies, he was born to eat lunch (especially pizza). A memorial service will be held at a later date. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400



Published in SouthtownStar on Nov. 22, 2020.
