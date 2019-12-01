Home

POWERED BY

Services
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Lying in State
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church
1500 - 186th Street
Lansing, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church
1500 - 186th Street
Lansing, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jenny Lombardo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jenny Lombardo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jenny Lombardo Obituary
Jenny "Beba" Lombardo nee Pavich. Age 88. Longtime Crete resident formerly of Country Club Hills and Chicago's Roseland Neighborhood. Attended Bowen High School. Retired after 44 years as a Bookkeeper from Old Republic Insurance Chicago. Active member of St Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church. Wife for 68 years of Fred Lombardo. Daughter of the late Sofia nee Roanich and Gorcin "George" Pavich. Sister of Mary Pavich, Andrew (late Judy) Pavich, Patricia (James) Mundee and the late Helen (late Jerry) Crowley, Rose (late Hale) Lemmer, Robert (Nancee) Pavich, Nancy Radakovich and George (Judy) Pavich. Sister in-law Helen (late Don) Skafgaard. Aunt of many nieces and nephews, and friend of many. Lying in state at St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church, 1500 - 186th Street, Lansing on Tuesday December 3rd from 9:00 am until time of funeral service 10:00 am. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City. For further information Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jenny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -