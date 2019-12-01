|
Jenny "Beba" Lombardo nee Pavich. Age 88. Longtime Crete resident formerly of Country Club Hills and Chicago's Roseland Neighborhood. Attended Bowen High School. Retired after 44 years as a Bookkeeper from Old Republic Insurance Chicago. Active member of St Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church. Wife for 68 years of Fred Lombardo. Daughter of the late Sofia nee Roanich and Gorcin "George" Pavich. Sister of Mary Pavich, Andrew (late Judy) Pavich, Patricia (James) Mundee and the late Helen (late Jerry) Crowley, Rose (late Hale) Lemmer, Robert (Nancee) Pavich, Nancy Radakovich and George (Judy) Pavich. Sister in-law Helen (late Don) Skafgaard. Aunt of many nieces and nephews, and friend of many. Lying in state at St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church, 1500 - 186th Street, Lansing on Tuesday December 3rd from 9:00 am until time of funeral service 10:00 am. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City. For further information Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 1, 2019