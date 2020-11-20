Jerome A. Kubicki, 78, Vietnam Veteran. Beloved Husband of the late Katherine A. nee Murzyn
Loving Father of Andrea M., Steven J. and Mark A. (Barbara). Devoted Grandpa of Amanda, Paul and Diana. Dearest Brother of Dennis and the late Paul (Janet). Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Jerry loved reading, gardening, photography, going to church and making people laugh, but most importantly, spending time with his family and friends.
Family and friends to meet on Monday at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church (6435 S. Kilbourn) for 10:00am Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity
. Arrangements by WOLNIAK FUNERAL HOME (773) 767-4500