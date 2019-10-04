|
|
Jerome J. Neubauer (Jerry), age 91, formerly of Olympia Fields passed away peacefully on Tuesday October 2, 2019. He was born October 17, 1927 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1947. Jerry spent his life giving back to hundreds of children by rejuvenating the Crete Park District and from his career of teaching science.
Preceded in death by his parents: Albert and Blanche (Neubauer) Czarnecki; his first wife: Evelyn Grant Neubauer, his brother: Ron (Veronica) Czarnecki; his sister: Mary Lou Czarnecki; and his great-granddaughter: Daisy Currier
He is survived by his loving wife Joyce (Walker) Currier Neubauer; his brother: Bob Czarnecki; his sister-in-law: Edwina (Don) Amorosa; his sons: Grant (Beverly) Krause, Karl Neubauer, and Kurt (Melissa) Neubauer; his daughter-in-law: Kathy Krabbe Neubauer; his step-children: Jeff (Kris) Currier, Pam Bessinger, Mark (Diane) Currier, Todd (Susan) Currier, and Grant (Kim) Currier; his grandchildren: Matthew (Jamie) Krause, Barbara (Steve) Krause Sutton, Michael (Morgan) Neubauer, Katelyn Neubauer, Justin Baumgartner; his step-grandchildren: Amy (Takashi) Dehart, Jeffery Jr. (Denise) Currier, Eric (Kristi) Currier, Ian Bessinger, Noah Currier, Dustin Currier, Michael Currier, Jonathan Currier, and Connor (Emily) Currier; and his 24 great-grandchildren.
Visitation on Friday, October 4th from 4pm to 8pm at Crete Funeral Home,1182 Main Street, Crete, Illinois. Funeral Service on Saturday at 10AM, at the funeral home. Interment: Skyline Memorial Park, Monee, Illinois. Info: (708) 672-7600. Cretefuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 4, 2019