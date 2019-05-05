Jerry J. Styrsky, age 77, LTC Ret. U.S. Army, served for 28 years (1964-1992). Beloved husband for 55 years to Michele "Mickey", nee Rasmussen. Loving father of Jerry David (Melissa) Styrsky and Krista (Tony) Smerz. Cherished grandfather of Alex and Abby Smerz and Ty, Jace and Cade Styrsky. Dear brother of the late Dennis Styrsky. Vast and varied career ranging from printing management to computer technology. Proud veteran who never stopped serving his country. Active member of Tinley Park VFW and lifetime member of American Legion. Jerry was in charge of the Family Readiness Group for the 308th Civil Affairs Brigade in Homewood, IL. Also director of AVMRA (American Veterans Motorcycle Riding Association). Visitation Friday, May 10, 2019 at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL from 4-8 p.m. Visitation continues Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Faith United Methodist Church, 15101 S. 80th Ave., Orland Park, IL from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment with Military Honors to take place at a later date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Faith United Methodist Church or Jerry Styrsky Memorial Fund c/o Tinley Park VFW Post 2791, 17147 Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60477 (Please make checks payable to Tinley Park VFW and note Jerry Styrsky Memorial Fund on the memo line) are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400 Published in the Daily Southtown on May 5, 2019