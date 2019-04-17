|
Jessie F. Alderden, nee Sluis, 99 years, beloved wife of the late Martin Alderden (1971). Loving mother of James (Judith) Alderden, Lynnay Kallemeyn, Leona (Gladys) VandeVusse and John (Joan) Alderden. Cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren!! Preceded in death by her siblings Norm (late Cele) Sluis, Marie (late Fred) Iwema, Charlotte (late Don) Siegers, and Art (late Eleanor). Also preceded in death by her sister-in-law Jeanette (late Rich) Schurman and brother-in-law Peter (late Effie) Alderden. Dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews. Jessie was on this earth for nearly 100 years, and very happy to be with the Lord for all eternity. Visitation Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 12pm to 3pm with a Funeral Service to follow at 3pm at Colonial Chapel 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem), Orland Park, IL. Burial private at Evergreen Cemetery, Evergreen Park, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Providence Hospice are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com. 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 17, 2019