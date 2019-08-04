|
Jill D. Garrett, nee Perna, age 67, passed away at home following a courageous battle with a motor neuron disease. Beloved wife of John Garrett. Loving mother of Lynsey Romo, Bryan (Kristina) Kluever and dear step-mother of Matthew (Jennifer) Garrett and Michael (Sarah) Garrett. Cherished grandmother of Colin and Ella Kluever; Mia, Ava and Emma Garrett; and Carsen and Helen Garrett. Dearest sister of the late John Perna. Devoted daughter of the late Gus and Joan Perna. Jill was an elementary school teacher for the Mokena School District and a substitute teacher in Orland Park. After taking some time off to raise her family, Jill became the Executive Director for the United Way and raised funds to help the community. She later became active in several local chambers of commerce and the Orland Park Kiwanis Club. A private Celebration of Life Service will be held. Memorials to Jill's two favorite charities, Together We Cope, 17010 Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60477 and the Les Turner ALS Foundation, 5550 W. Tuohy Ave., Suite 302, Skokie, IL 60077 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 4, 2019