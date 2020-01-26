|
Jo Ann T. Stob, nee Hofstra, age 85, beloved wife for 58 years to the late Howard D. Stob (2013). Loving mother of John (JoAnn K.) Stob and Kristi (Brian) Boss. Cherished grandmother of Andrew (Beth) Boss, Katie (Eric) Chappell, Kelsey (Josh) Franklin, and Kara (Jacob) Dorn. Dearest great-grandmother of nine. Dear sister of the late Lorraine and the late David. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. Visitation continues Friday, January 31, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Private burial will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Stateville Prison Ministry c/o Covenant OPC, 9340 W. 147th St., Orland Park, IL 60462. Please make checks payable to the church in memory of Jo Ann. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 26, 2020