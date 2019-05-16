|
|
Jo Ann Wetzig, nee Gloude, 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Fred. Devoted mother of Chip (Shaun). Dear sister of the late Tom (late Jean), Jeannette (late Ross), John, and Tony (Dolores). Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.Visitation Saturday, May 18th, 8:30 A.M. until time of service 11:15 A.M. at the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to would be appreciated. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 16, 2019