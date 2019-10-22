|
Joan A. Dornan nee Voris. Age 82. Lynwood resident formerly of Hazel Crest. Retired after 40+ years of service as a Bookkeeper/Office Manager and Right- Hand Person to Carlo Lorenzetti and his family at Carlo Lorenzetti's Restaurant at their former location in East Hazel Crest to its current location in Chicago Heights. Mother of Denver (Marlene) Hager, Doug (Teresa) Dornan, and Julie (Marcus) Mejia. Grandmother of Kristy (Jake) Hanna-Chaffee, Douglas and Lauren Dornan. Great grandmother of Emery, Gretchen and Brody Doyle, Ryleigh Pate and Gage Dornan. Daughter of the late Dorothy nee Maine and Robert Voris. Sister of Robert Voris, Raymond (Elaine) Voris and the late Shirley (late William) Flynt and James (late Barbara) Voris. Aunt and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Friday October 25th from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral service Saturday 10:30 am. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joan's name to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123 or Providence Life Services, 8929 Broadway, Merrillville, IN, 46307 would be appreciated by the Dornan family. For further service information contact 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 22, 2019