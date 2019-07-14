Joan Anstead, 82, formerly of Chicago and Oak Forest. Survived by devoted husband Wayne Anstead; sons Tim and Scott Sawyer; grandson Wayne K. Sawyer; brother Tom Nolan; cousins Helen Davidson and Colleen Martinovich; nephews Mark and Jason Kowynia and Tom Nolan Jr.; niece Valerie Ulett; grand nieces and nephews Ava, Isabella, Rocco and Jimmy Kowynia, Marianne and Abby Ulett, and Lola and Tommy Nolan. As a youth, she attended Visitation school and parish; was a majorette at Fenger High School and one of three finalists on the Queen's float of the 1954 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Chicago. Before moving from Oak Forest to California, she attended St. Damian church, was a secretary at U.S. Railway in Blue Island, and on weekends, taught girls' tap dancing and baton twirling and conducted her students in public performances in the Chicago area. She had a lifelong passion for live theatre, music, gourmet cooking, exercise, church and children's charities.



Memorial 'Celebration of Life' service will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Damian Church, 5300 W. 155th Street, Oak Forest, IL 60452. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sunshine Acres Children's home in Mesa, Arizona www.sunshineacres.org. Published in the Daily Southtown on July 14, 2019