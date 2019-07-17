Joan Christine Swope (nee: Main), passed away on July 4, 2019 in Fort Wayne, Indiana at the age of 96. She was born on September 5, 1922, in Idaho Falls, Idaho and graduated from Carthage High School (IL) and continued her education at Carthage College (IL), where she met her husband, Paul Hugh Swope. They were married on March 7, 1943, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Carthage in a double wedding with her sister, Helen and Helen's husband, Wade Nolden. Joan and Paul were married for 73 years before Paul's death in 2016. Throughout her long life Joan was a devoted daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. In addition to the time she dedicated to her family, her church, and her charitable work, she was a skilled craftswoman and amateur naturist who loved birding and all manner of rocks and minerals. An excellent baker, she was happy to leave the day-to-day cooking to Paul after he retired. Joan is survived by her three children; Paul Fredrick Swope (Joanne) of Grass Lake, Michigan; Margaret Maraat (Herbert) of Highland Park, Illinois; James Swope (Penny) of Fort Wayne, Indiana; six grandchildren; Kristina Ballon (Jonathan), Ted Kaczmarski (Ashley), Jennifer Hinderer (Daniel), Matthew Swope (Kayla), Jena Gump (Adam), Emily Young (Nicholas); and nine great-grandchildren. Joan was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul Hugh Swope; and six siblings; Marian Roth, Helen Nolden, Earl C. Main, Jr., George Victor Main, Charles Main, and Grace Ann Main Pence. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com Published in the Daily Southtown on July 17, 2019