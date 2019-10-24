|
Joan F. Harrigan nee Kalb, October 15, 2019. age 95. Formerly of Richton Park. Beloved mother of John (Nancy nee Lively) Harrigan. Cherished grandmother of Laura Harrigan. Loving sister of Patricia Modica and the late Mary Leazer. Loving Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Fond friend to many. Preceded in death by her husband John Harrigan. Accounting Manager for Casualty Insurance Co., Chicago, IL. Member of ALTRUSA. Volunteer at St. James Hospital, Olympia Fields for many years. Memorial visitation at the St. Lawrence O'Toole Church, 4101 St. Lawrence Ave., Matteson, IL 60443 Tuesday, October 29th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of memorial mass at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to . Arrangements by Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 708-798-5300 or www.tews-ryanfh.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 24, 2019