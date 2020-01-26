|
|
Joan H. Wisniewski nee Biegel, January 24, 2020, age 84. Late of Beecher formerly of Calumet City. Beloved wife of the late Ronald D. Wisniewski. Dear mother of Catherine, Gregory (Donna), Jami (Michelle) and the late Michael (Linda) Wisniewski. Cherished grandmother of Gregory M., Allison and Stephanie Wisniewski, Jimi Cooke, Jami (Jeremy) Matteucci and Kimi (Allan Hazel) Cooke. Great grandmother of Jesi Matteucci, Gregory J. Wisniewski and Barrett Hazel. Loving sister of Raymond (the late Barbara) Biegel, the late Arthur (the late Guadalupe) Biegel, Donald (Martha) Biegel, Robert (Diane) Biegel, Francis (Keith Martin) Biegel, Alice (the late Tom) Mayer, Bernadette (Raymond) Nelson, James (Marian) Biegel and Joseph (Ethel) Biegel. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Hwy., Homewood Tuesday, Jan. 28th from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday, Jan. 29th 10:15 a.m. to Infant Jesus of Prague Church, Flossmoor Road and Leavitt Avenue, Flossmoor. Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. 708 798-5300 or [email protected]
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 26, 2020