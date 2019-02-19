|
Joan I. Kopczynski, nee Varady, beloved wife of the late Casimir "Ray" Kopczynski (2001). Loving mother of Ronald (Susan) Kopczynski and Arlene (William) Buhle. Preceded in death by her brother Albert Varady, her sister Ethel Van Street and a newborn sister. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Visitation continues Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Christian Hills Church, 9001 W. 159th St., Orland Hills, IL 60487 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Interment Orland Memorial Park Cemetery, Orland Park, IL. Memorials to Christian Hills Church are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 19, 2019