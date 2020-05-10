Or Copy this URL to Share

Joan L. Richmond, nee Surges, age 83, died May3 from the Wuhan coronavirus. Longtime Homewood resident born in Joliet to Clarence and Neva Surges. Beloved wife of the late Ralph H. Richmond. Dear mother of Robert (Laura) and David (Deborah). Dear grandmother of Ryan (Maris), Rachel, Rebecca and Emily Richmond. Great grandmother of Ruby Richmond. Loving sister of the late Robert (Lillian), the late Donald (Mack), the late Thomas (Dolores), Janette (Rudy) Denewellis, the late Clarence Jr. (Carol), the late James (Trudy), the late Judy (Frank) Schoener, Jerry, John (Carol), Joseph (Maria), Joyce (Thomas) Gajcak and Jackie Surges. Fond aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Tuesday May 12 at 2:30 P.M. A Memorial Mass to be scheduled in due course. For further information contact Tews-Ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.

