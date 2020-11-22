Joan Louise Evelyn Bjork Erickson was born in Chicago on June 4, 1931 to Lawrence and Myrtle Bjork, and died peacefully in her home in Palos Heights on November 16, 2020, with her beloved husband of nearly 65 years at her side. She grew up in the Beverly neighborhood on Chicago's south side, on the same street as her grandparents, aunts and uncles, and numerous cousins. Along with her younger sister Carol and brother Larry, she enjoyed a lively and warm childhood, centered in close family connections and nurtured by faith at Grace Methodist Church. Summers were spent at the family cottage on Cedar Lake in Indiana, where she loved to canoe, sail, and waterski behind her father's wooden Chris Craft. The hymns of the Methodist campground chapel there sprang easily to her lips even many years later, as she baked one of her famous pies from the dog-eared pages of Pope's cookbook, folded the laundry or especially during long days of halibut fishing with her sister in Alaska. She graduated from Kellogg Elementary School (Beverly), Chicago Christian High School (Chicago) and the National College of Education (Evanston), after which she taught 2nd grade in Blue Island for six years. At a Lamplighter young adult event hosted by the Beverly churches, she met the dashing former Navyman and Purdue University graduate Richard Erickson, and fell for his offer to end the evening at Rainbow Cone. After a short courtship, they were married on December 27, 1955. They soon moved to Palos Heights to be closer to the family window business, and there raised three sons: Neal, Kenneth (Katherine), and Richard. Her beloved six grandchildren (Signe, Hans, Adele, Emil, Clara and Elsa) were the crown jewel of her life. Joan enjoyed and took great pleasure in friendships that lasted a lifetime, woven together by family, Swedish heritage, school, business and faith communities. Services will be held at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store