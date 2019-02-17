|
Joan M. Begeske (nee Wortel), age 86, beloved wife of the late Ronald B. Begeske; loving mother of Denise (Mike) Wirtz and David (Kim) Begeske; cherished grandmother of Heidi (Ryan) O'Hanley, Mickey (Lorna) and Bethany Wirtz, Ben (Jessica), Ronald (Shannon Hill) and Samantha (Becky) Begeske; proud great grandmother of Chloe, Caera, Savanna, Parker, Carlie and Reid; dear sister of Paul (Barbara) and the late Brian Wortel. Visitation Thursday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Friday 11:00 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park, IL 60462. Interment Private. Funeral Info: 708-429-3200
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 17, 2019