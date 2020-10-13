Joan M. McGraw, a longtime resident of Beecher, Il, and most recently residing at Village Woods Retirement Living Center in Crete, Il, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020 at the age of 93. One of her favorite leadership activities was as a Senior Girl Scout Leader in the late 50's and early 60's. She cherished the 30 years that she spent as the school secretary at Madison School in South Holland,Il. Joan also enjoyed being the leader of the "T.O.P.S." weight loss group that she ran for many years. She has made many lasting friendships throughout her life journey.
Joan was a devout member of St. Laborius Catholic Church in Steger, Il. along with her late husband, Frank (Mac) McGraw. She developed a special friendship with Nancy Kaz, Eucharistic Minister who was very important in herlater years, providing prayer and Communion once she was unable to attend Mass any longer. Joan loved her faith and deeply loved God and her family and friends. She will be missed tremendously by all. Joan is survived by her five children and their spouses, Martin (Valerie) McGraw, Sheila McGraw (Kathy Brugman), Margaret (Scott) Bodie, Maureen (Richard) Byerly and Michael (Susan) McGraw. She is also survived by three grandsons, Brendan Papciak, Kyle (Jenna) McGraw and Ryan Byerly as well as three great- grandchildren, Abbie, Kailey and Charlie McGraw. Joan also has one surviving sister, Therese (Tess) Bidese and Louis Bidese, brother-in-law, along with many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, Frank (Mac) McGraw who passed away in 2017. Also preceding her in death are her parents and two sisters and their husbands, Dolores (Dolly) and James Houlihan and Rita and Robert Pich. The McGraw Family would like to thank the staff at Village Woods Retirement Living Center and Providence Hospice Care for their compassionate care and comfort that they have provided.
There will be a viewing on Monday October 12, 2020 at 9:00am at Crete Funeral Home in Crete, Illinois followed by a Mass at 10:00am. Due to the COVID restrictions, the services will be for family only. There will be a private interment with the family at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery following the service. A Celebration of Life for Joan will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Joan's final wish is to send donations to The Mercy Home for Boys and Girls
by using the link: donate.mercyhome.org/page/11990/donate/
"All the pain and grief is over, every restless tossing passed; I am now at peace forever, safely at home with Mac in Heaven at last."