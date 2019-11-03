|
|
February 11, 1933 - September 29, 2019
Joan Katz, 86, died peacefully in Pleasant Hill, TN on Sunday September 29 of complications from lung cancer. Joan was born in 1933 in Chicago and grew up on the south side, daughter to LeRoy and Hazel Sigafoose, a Chicago policeman and a Missouri farm girl. She attended DePaul University and later spent two years in the convent. She made the decision to leave before taking final vows and, several years later, married Bob Mondlock in 1957. They moved to Park Forest, IL in 1960 and raised four children there. The warm atmosphere in their house ensured it was always a gathering place for the neighborhood kids. They amicably divorced in 1977.
Joan was always active in whatever community she lived in. She was elected to the school board for District 163 in Park Forest, advocating for and overseeing the desegregation of Park Forest schools. She worked on election campaigns for State Representatives Lee Rayson and Terry Steczo and she later worked for the Illinois Board of Education as well.
In the late 70's she returned to school, finishing her Bachelor's Degree and going on to earn a Masters Degree in Public Administration at Governor's State University. It was there she met and fell in love with Bill Katz. They married in 1981 and moved to Medical Lake, Washington, where Bill served as Dean of the College of Education and Human Development at Eastern Washington University and Joan was a counselor in International Student Advising. Later she served as Director of International Student Advising at Spokane Falls Community College.
After Joan and Bill retired in the early 2000's they moved to Pleasant Hill, TN where they joined Uplands Village retirement community. Bill died in 2006 after 25 happy and fulfilling years together. Joan remained active in the community as always, volunteering her time to different activities that raised money towards scholarships for local students and spending time with her many friends. She was active politically as well, heading up the local Democratic Party chapter during the 2008 election of President Barack Obama. She also joined Pleasant Hill Community Church UCC and was an enthusiastic member of the choir.
Joan's friends and family knew her to be a warm, kind and generous person. She was especially supportive of her children, and later, stepchildren - always encouraging them to find what made them happy and do it, and not to worry what others might think about it. She was also possessed of a keen, sly sense of humor and the kind of grit that enabled her to stand up for what she believed was right. These qualities she maintained throughout her life.
Joan leaves behind her sister Donna Kirk; children, Buddy Mondlock, Janice (Dan) Hitchcock, Maribeth (Dave Crick) and John (Carolyn) Mondlock, Holly (Bill Harris), Brian and Karen (Jim Inscore) Katz; grandchildren, Russel and Katie Crick, Evan, Sawyer and Amanda Hitchcock, Olivia and Jake Mondlock, Derek (Margot), Matt (Jenn), Leah and Siena Katz, Bram (Lynne) and Kip (Emma) Inscore; and great grandchild William Katz.
There will be two Celebrations of Life for Joan. The first will be in Park Forest, IL on Sunday November 10 at 2pm at Artistic Flow, 200 Main Street. The second will be at Pleasant Hill Community Church UCC in Pleasant Hill, TN on Sunday December 15 at 3pm. As per her wishes, don't bring flowers. Instead bring stories and dessert. All are welcome.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 3, 2019