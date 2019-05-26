Home

Joan Y. Rizzuto Obituary
Joan Y. Rizzuto, 71, of Oak Lawn, formerly of Blue Island, passed away surrounded by her loving family Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She was born November 8, 1947 in Blue Island, daughter of the late Robert and Elizabeth (Mueller) St. Aubin. After graduation she attended St. Anne's Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago and graduated in 1968. She worked for over 25 years at St. Francis in Blue Island. Joan married the love of her life, Gerald Rizzuto, on May 23, 1970 and had 3 beautiful children. The love they had shared shined through the 49 years they were together on this earth, especially the last 20 years that Jerry took care of Joan. She is survived by her loving husband, Gerald Rizzuto; children, Christopher (Lori) Rizzuto, Angela (Joseph) Schmidt and Luke (Mary Ann) Rizzuto; grandchildren, Madelyn Rizzuto, Elizabeth Schmidt, Thomas Schmidt and Aiden Rizzuto; siblings, Mary Lee St. Aubin, Karen (Edward) Folliard, Jack (Mary Lou) St. Aubin and Robert (Mary Ellen) St. Aubin as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son, Gerald. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 27, 2019 from 2 PM – 8 PM at Hickey Memorial Chapel, 2429 Burr Oak Ave., Blue Island, IL 60406. Prayers will begin at 10:15 AM on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the funeral home with a procession to St Gerald Catholic Church, 9310 S. 55th Ct., Oak Lawn, IL 60453 for a 11 AM Mass. Burial will be private. Memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org or at . For more information and online register www.hickeyfuneral.com or (708)388-1636.
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 26, 2019
