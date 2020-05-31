Joanne L. Corrigan
(McManus)

Age 77, of Frankfort, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Roy Corrigan; loving mother of Jean (John) McDougall, Roy Jr. (Diane) Corrigan, Brian (Leslie) Corrigan, Tim (Denise) Corrigan, Cathy (Marco) Buscaglia, and Michael (Kathy) Corrigan; cherished grandmother of Zachary, Roy III, Morgan, Kevin (Amanda), Kate, Jack, Mary Grace, Emily, Ben, Jack, Eliot, Owen, Isabella, Julia, Matthew, and Katie; and great-grandmother of Sebastian, Christian, Ellie, and Chase; dear sister-in-law of Margaret (Dr. Robert) Mueller, Patrick (Marybeth) Corrigan, and the late Patricia (late John) Cholewa; beloved cousin; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Joanne was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Anne McManus (Orban). Dedicated nurse and house supervisor for 45 years at Ingalls Memorial and Morris hospitals. Joanne was a member of St. Anthony Parish in Frankfort, where she played piano and sang in the choir for many years. An avid quilter and crocheter, Joanne also enjoyed sailing with her late husband, family, and friends. A passionate and biased supporter of her grandchildren's activities, Joanne was also a fan of musicals, her bunco group, and road trips. Due to the Covid-19 virus, funeral services will be private for the family. A celebration of Life service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Nurses Foundation's Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses, https://givetonursing.networkforgood.com/projects/96756-support-nurses-today?_ga=2.72355990.421676889.1590766097-24431345.1590766097 would be appreciated. For information, www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225


Published in SouthtownStar on May 31, 2020.
May 30, 2020
One of the most memorable and helpful families in our band memories. We very much appreciated Roy and Joannes friendship, humor and never ending assistance in making LW band a huge success.
Randy and Linda Kummer
Friend
