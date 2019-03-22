Home

Joanne M. Chess, 72, of Largo, Florida, and Tinley Park, Illinois. Beloved wife and best friend to David for 32 years; Cherished daughter of Adeline and the late Albert Wisniewski; Fond sister Audrey (Chuck) Stewart and the late Dennis (Colleen) Wisniewski; Also loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Monday, 8:30 AM from the Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park to St. Stephen Church, Mass 9:30 AM. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3 – 9 PM at the funeral home. Retired employee of Nabisco after 32 years. Former usher at St. Stephen Church. Member of Chicago South Side Jitterbug Club and Tampa Bay Beach Boppers Dance Club. Info. 708-614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 22, 2019
