Joetta M. Canali Obituary
Joetta M. Canali nee Pentecost age 82. Longtime Homewood and Chicago Heights resident. Wife of 38 years to the late Ronald Canali. Mother of Maria Canali-Peo, Elizabeth (William) Dishinger, Ronald Canali and Christopher Canali. Grandmother of Nicolas, Michael and Julia Baratta, Vincent Peo, Andrew and Allison Dishinger, Krista, Julia, Vincenzo, Franco and Dominic Canali. Daughter of the late Ruby nee Boyer and William Pentecost. Sister of Lorayne "Tinsey" (late Ernest) Snell and the late Rodney (Patricia) Pentecost. Aunt and friend to many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Friday March 22nd from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Services Saturday 10:30 am. Burial Evergreen Hill Cemetery, Steger. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joetta's name to The Cancer Support Center, 2028 Elm Rd., Homewood, IL 60430 or cancersupportcenter.org/make-a-difference/donate/ or , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or act.alz.org/site/Donation, would be appreciated by the Canali family. For further service information contact 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 19, 2019
